Tide's Saban tests positive for virus, will miss Iron Bowl

"I informed the team this morning at 10 on a zoom call. I'm the only person in the whole organization who tested positive this round."

Saban will still run meetings and monitor practice via zoom at home like he did ahead of the Georgia game. Sarkisian will still call offensive plays during the game, but Saban said other details were still to be ironed out.

"Last time I did this for three days, I absolutely did everything from home that I did in the office," Saban said. "I just did it on zoom."

Saban said he has no idea how he got the virus, and it wasn't immediately clear if anybody else within the program will be affected because of close contact. Saban believes that's unlikely "based on how we manage things internally in the building."

"I'm around nobody. I mean, I go home and I go to the office," Saban said. "I have no idea. Now, there are some people in and out of our house on occasion, but I have no idea how this happened. We really practice social tracing, social distancing, all the things that we need to do to be safe.

"We're always six feet apart in meetings. We have staff meetings in large rooms. Everyone is required and we all wear masks. Players all wear masks in meetings."