Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son

Johnston began dropping hints through people close to Woods a few years ago, and Woods sounded interested. Among the questions Woods had was the age of other children. Johnston said sons of Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer each played at about the same age.

It probably helps that the PNC Championship will not have spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though Johnston figures Woods would not put his son on a public stage unless he felt he could handle it.

The tournament is televised by NBC.

Woods is the biggest draw in golf, and Johnston's idea for the PNC Championship when it started was to entertain golf fans curious about how the sons of major champions played.

In an interview with GolfTV this summer, Woods spoke about his son's passion for golf.

"I'm still winning — for now," Woods said. "He's starting to get into it. He's starting to understand how to play. He's asking me the right questions. I've kept it competitive with his par, so it's been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad."

Earl Woods always made sure his son asked him to play, and Woods is taking the same approach with his own son.