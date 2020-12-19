Tiger's son makes TV debut and looks just like he's at home

That was the last time Team Woods used Tiger's tee shot on a long hole until No. 15. It helped that the 11-year-old was able to use a forward tee, 100 yards ahead of the PGA Tour players on some holes.

Woods was not surprised from what he's seen at home. This was different — a tournament with pros, a scorecard that had to be signed, a television audience. But it sure looked the same.

"I've seen this all along. Probably not a lot of people have," Woods said. "A lot of the shots he hit, I've seen them back home at The Medalist this entire year. The junior events he played in, he hit a lot of these. It was a matter of stringing these out for 3 1/2 hours. It's a totally different deal."

The swing was smooth. The mannerisms were familiar. Charlie belted one on the par-5 fifth hole, bending over to grab his tee while the ball was still in flight. Justin Thomas, playing in the group with his father Mike, smiled and said, "God, you are so much like your dad." Waiting for Thomas to putt, father and son stood side-by-side, right leg crossed over left ankle.

The Woods' were 8 under through nine holes, capped off by Charlie making an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 9 and walking it in when the ball was a few feet away. Just like Dad.

The kid had game in other ways, too.