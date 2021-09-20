 Skip to main content
Tim C. Lattimore

  • Updated

Municipality: City of Auburn

Office sought: City council

Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative, independent Independent Party

Age: 71

Family information: Children Timothy, Todd, Judd, Kelly

Professional and previous political experience: Cayuga County legislagtors, 12 years; Auburn mayor, four years; Auburn City Council, four years; city and county planning board, 10 years

Education: West Virginia University, Auburn Community College, Auburn Central High

Message to voters: Experience, strength and hope with team work. Fill the big blue building called Bombardier. Thank you for your vote.

