Candidate name: Tim Locastro
Municipality: Auburn
Office sought: Auburn City Council
Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative, Independence
Age: 57
Family information: It’s been a joy for my wife, Colleen (Poole), a teacher for 34 years and I to raise our son, Timmy in Auburn. A strong work ethic is something that has been handed down to me from my grandfather Benedetto, who spent many years working diligently at Columbian Rope. “Benny” raised a strong Italian family here in Auburn. He passed his work ethic to my father Ciro, a WW II Veteran, who retired from Auburn Correctional Facility. My mom who worked at GE and my father, both taught me and my 4 siblings that hard work pays off and now I have passed that on to my son. My son has prospered in his career (MLB player for the AZ Diamondbacks) as a result of this hard work ethic and parents dedicated to making his life better through his own perseverance. I believe this is a great role model for parents to have their children aspire to when making their way in this modern and difficult world we now live in today.
Professional and previous political experience: I am not a politician, I’m a hard working taxpayer. I’m a retired CSEA union worker from NYS Department of Corrections. For almost 20 years, I’ve been employed by Upstate Paving of Auburn as a project manager and superintendent. I have hiring authority with the company. The positions filled by me are resourced from local people. This has proven to be a great resource of hard working people. The employees are treated with respect in my workplace which leads to greater productivity. Hard work from the top down and bottom up has kept our customers happy and satisfied with our work. This dedication generates a harmony in the work place and a finished product that the Upstate Paving team is proud to put its name on when the job is done. This is the harmony and productivity that I want to create in our fine city and allow Auburn to thrive. If a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing it right.
Education: I attended Catholic schools, graduated from Auburn High School, and attended Cayuga Community College.
Message to voters:
My support for all things local is unwavering. Playing softball, bowling and participating in local sporting events has been a pleasure in my life. Sports are very important to small communities as they bring people together to support the youth of our community as well as our fine minor league baseball team. Whether it is a fundraiser for local charities, or to assist with renovations at the Little League Fields, my efforts to support the City and it’s organizations will be solidly behind these community events.
Recently, I built a house in the City of Auburn. The majority of materials and contractors used to build the home were local businesses. Auburn is my home!
I’ve surrounded myself with amazing people in my life, who have always given me the initiative to strive for more and work to make things successful. These amazing people are Auburnians.
Auburn has a strong foundation and core to build its success. My goal is to use the great people and natural resources to bring Auburn back to it’s heyday. No, it won’t be the thriving industrial town it once was years ago. We have to come up with ideas to attract people to stay in Auburn and raise families here.
You say how does this happen? Auburn needs to work together with the County to stretch our financial resources; utilize the vast potential of magnificent Owasco Lake located in the heart of the Finger Lakes; and maximize our strengths that is the great people of Auburn. We need to lower the tax burden, eliminate added fees and stop out of control spending!
We need to promote our local businesses. When they thrive, new business will be generated to join in the success and create jobs. Auburn will be a place people want to visit and live.
Hard work, prudent spending, dedication to our City and innovation in planning is what I would work for in Auburn. Planning and scheduling is key to completing any job. These are skills that my job has taught me well. I am eager to ask questions, listen to the people that live here and investigate new projects before accepting grants for projects that will not benefit Auburn.
Auburn’s Law Enforcement and Fire Department are tremendous assists. These fine people keep us safe and protected. We need to continue to support these departments to allow them to modernize. I completely understand that a new Public Safety Building is necessary, the City needs to make sure that this project will not be a burden to the taxpayers in Auburn.
We need to come together to move the City forward. Let’s look for new businesses that provide employment opportunities for our citizens, but also let’s make sure we are supporting the small businesses that already exist here. We need to fill vacant buildings with businesses by providing incentives and opportunities without giving the farm away. The City needs to get active and aggressive to take possession of these vacant ghost properties and make them options for affordable housing. Auburn does not have endless riches. The City has deep resources of talented people who need to come together and work as a community to make Auburn a haven for ALL CITIZENS and create a more fiscally balanced city for all to enjoy.
I promise to live up to my word and work hard for you as my constituents, and always have an open line of communication to whatever you want to discuss. If I’m voted into office, I will be readily available and reachable to discuss the concerns, ideas, motivations and improvement ideas of Auburn’s citizens. I want to be a new voice at City Hall and respectfully ask for your vote.