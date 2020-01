Tim Pidlypchak is a 44-year-old right-handed bowler, is single and lives in Auburn. This is the 12th time (out of 15) he has qualified and it is his first time in the final eight. Tim’s career high average is a 233. His highest game is a 300 and highest series is an 805. His tournament average is 223 and his next opponent is Melvin Tweed.