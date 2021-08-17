Tim Tebow's comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

"It's still so cool," said quarterback Gardner Minshew, who wears No. 15 because he grew up idolizing Tebow. "I mean, every time I throw to him, I just smile. That's like my favorite thing. But it's like, it's unbelievable. You hear bigger-than-life stories about the dude and it's all real. It's unbelievable. Truly bigger-than-life-type person, so it's been really awesome to be around him."

Tebow flashed early during organized team activities and rarely dropped balls thrown his way. But once camp began and players donned full pads, Tebow faded. It quickly became clear that Tebow was less of a pass-catching option than Tyler Davis, a sixth-round selection in 2020, and second-year pro Ben Ellefson.

His blocking woes and lack of experience on special teams made Meyer's decision a relatively easy one.

"It's special teams," Meyer said. "This whole roster management is really critical as we journey here through the next two weeks. Two of the special teams phases are tackling, and he's never tackled. ... We expect to be very good on special teams. Tight end and tailback, if you can't contribute on special teams, that's a tough go."

Tebow helped Meyer and the Gators win two national championships while becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in college sports.