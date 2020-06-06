Timeline: Kaepernick's protests started in 2016 preseason

Dec. 29, 2019: The season ends with Kaepernick unsigned.

Feb. 13, 2020: Kaepernick announces he will write a memoir, though he still wants to play football.

May 29, 2020: Sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, Kaepernick offers support to nationwide protesters. “We have the right to fight back! Rest in power George Floyd.”

May 30, 2020: The NFL’s statement on Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests mentions Kaepernick’s demonstrations during the anthem.

June 4, 2020: Many of Kaepernick’s supporters within the league release a video urging the NFL to denounce racism and further promote social justice.

June 5, 2020: In a video, Goodell apologizes to players for not listening to them earlier. He encourages them to protest peacefully and denounces racism. He says the league will be part of "how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”

June 5, 2020: Trump reiterates his criticism of Kaepernick after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologizes for comments about protesters’ goals: The president says on Twitter the player "should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high... We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!”

