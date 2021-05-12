Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

NEW YORK — A man suspected of shooting three bystanders in New York's Times Square was arrested Wednesday in Florida, four days after the gunfire wounded people including a 4-year-old girl out toy shopping in the tourist haven known as "the "Crossroads of the World."

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody while eating lunch in a McDonald's parking lot near Jacksonville, police said.

"While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Muhammad, 31, was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the sheriff's office in Bradford County, Florida. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Muhammad is suspected of wounding the three victims with stray bullets during a dispute at about 5 p.m. Saturday in Times Square, where police said he was apparently selling CDs.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.