Tired of 'Into the Wild' rescues, locals want bus removed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — They're tired of the deaths and multiple rescues near a decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska's most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town want it removed, something the state has no intention of doing.

The long-abandoned vehicle was made famous in the 1996 "Into the Wild" book and later in the movie of the same name. Scores of travelers have been rescued and two have died trying to cross the unpredictable Teklanika River while seeking to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless along the Stampede Trail.

The swollen banks of the Teklanika are what prevented the 24-year-old Virginian from seeking help before his 1992 starvation death inside the bus. The vehicle was left there about 1960, decades before McCandless encountered it and wrote in his journal about living there for 114 days, right up to his death.

"The very basic core of a man's living spirit is his passion for adventure," states an unsigned granite memorial near the bus.

Officials in the Denali Borough based in Healy, 25 miles from the bus, solidified their stance this month in a unanimous vote to be rid of the bus. In the same action, officials also rejected a proposal to build a footbridge over a treacherous river for easier access to the bus.