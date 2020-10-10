Titans back at work, not talking about COVID-19 outbreak

As a result, the Titans have moved 30 lockers from their locker room to their indoor practice field. Vrabel said the team made adjustments to the way meals are taken, and any in-person meetings among coaches will be held at the indoor field.

Both Tannehill and Byard declined to comment when asked about player workouts Sept. 30, a day after the NFL closed the Titans' facility, saying they had been "transparent" with the review done by the NFL and union. Vrabel said they're very confident in how they've handled their end of the review.

"I'm sure that this won't be the first time that somebody says something bad about us or one of our players or one of our coaches or me or our team," Vrabel said.

New England coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots won't be making any decisions or long-range plans until they have more information. His plan was to get through Saturday with a practice planned to maximize their time back on a field. Their game with Denver was moved from Sunday to Monday.

"One thing we've learned this year is that we all have to be able to adapt to changes and adjustments and make adjustments, so that's what we're going to do," Belichick said.