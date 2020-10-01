Titans back to waiting after NFL postpones game vs. Steelers

Vrabel said the Titans also likely will have some new protocols to follow once they get back into the building. He did not elaborate.

The Titans already had a couple of players on the reserve-COVID-19 list, with defensive back Greg Maybin, who was signed to the practice squad Sept. 21, added to that list Sept. 24. Vrabel said Mabin left the building and went into quarantine once his positive test came back.

Vrabel said some of those who tested positive haven't had any symptoms, while others have had some flu-like symptoms. Vrabel, who said Wednesday he was not among those testing positive, declined Thursday to single out anyone specifically, but said people were starting to feel better.

Now the NFL has to figure out how to reschedule a game between two of its seven undefeated teams after the league's first COVID-19 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The simplest scenario for rescheduling is Week 7 on Oct. 25. That's the Titans' bye. Pittsburgh is scheduled to play at Baltimore that week, but both the Steelers and Ravens have byes in Week 8, allowing the NFL to make a change affecting only one other team.