Titans have NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak: 8 positive tests

Goodell asked NFL teams to look at what they've done to limit contact, especially when traveling and within position groups, and to review how they bring in players for tryouts. He noted the test results confirm the need to follow health and safety protocols "to the fullest extent."

The NFL has been fining coaches and teams for coaches seen not following the league rules requiring face coverings during games.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin pushed back his usual Tuesday news conference six hours trying to get some answers, and he said he didn't have many when he talked to reporters.

"We've been given a mandate to prepare as if the game is going to be played and played on time, so that is our mentality," Tomlin said.

Tomlin also has no concerns about going to Nashville to play the Titans as scheduled either.

"We're going to trust the medical experts," Tomlin said. "If they deem it safe for us to proceed, we're going to go down there with the intention of playing and playing to win."

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward wrote on Twitter that the guys playing the next week now wind up affected.

"This is wild but this is the world we live in now," Heyward wrote.