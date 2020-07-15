Titans, Henry agree to deal before deadline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have made sure that the NFL rushing leader is sticking around for a few more years.

The Titans announced Wednesday they had agreed on a "multiyear extension" with Derrick Henry just before the NFL deadline for a long-term deal to avoid the running back having to play this season under the franchise tag.

Henry reportedly received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com.

The Titans faced a deadline of 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday to sign Henry to an extension or let him play this season for the $10.2 million due under the franchise tag he signed April 2. They could have tagged him again for 2021 for 120 percent of his pay this season.

General manager Jon Robinson has said for months that he wanted to keep Henry on the roster past this season with a longer contract.

Tennessee already signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal worth $118 million in March before free agency started.

Safety Kevin Byard had a simple tweet of a crown emoji in celebration for his teammate called "King Henry".

The Titans know all too well Henry's value.