Tiz the Law eyes ambitious summer

“You have to pay attention to your horse. He tells you whether it’s too much or too little,” Tagg said. “He tells you all that stuff if you pay attention to it. You have to show up every day. You have to see if he eats every day and if he eats every night.”

Tagg is always a man with a plan. The 82-year-old trainer gets on a pony to accompany each of his horses to the track in the mornings. He's at the barn in the evenings, too, making sure each one empties their feed tub. Anyone that doesn't is often a sign that something isn't right.

Tiz the Law's immediate schedule after a major race involves walking around the barn for a few days before jogging on the track, then galloping, followed by a workout at a moderate speed. It's a tricky balance of not going too fast or too slow but just right.

Injuries have already decimated the 3-year-old ranks. Charlatan and Nadal, trainer Bob Baffert's undefeated duo that each won a division of the Arkansas Derby, are out. Charlatan could return in time for the Preakness; Nadal was retired. Louisiana Derby winner Wells Bayou won't make the Derby. Maxfield is out until next year.

Tiz the Law is atop the leaderboard that determines the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field with 272 points. Honor A. P., in second with 120, skipped the Belmont because it came just two weeks after he won the Santa Anita Derby. Authentic, second in the Santa Anita Derby, is third on the leaderboard.

