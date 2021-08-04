Together at last: Carmelo joins LeBron's Lakers to seek ring

Anthony joins his seventh team as he enters his 19th season. He averaged 13.4 points and made 40.9% of his 3-pointers coming off the bench for Portland last season, revitalizing his career over the past two seasons in Oregon by proving he can contribute to a solid team as a reserve.

He averaged 13.4 points while hitting a career-best 40.9% of his 3-pointers — a skill that will be hugely valuable to James, Davis and the Lakers, whose supporting cast of spot-up shooters has largely struggled for the past two seasons.

The Lakers also are losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Montrezl Harrell, Markieff Morris and likely Dennis Schröder in a wholesale roster overhaul.

The Lakers won the NBA title in 2020 with a versatile roster built around James and Davis, but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Phoenix this summer when both of their superstars struggled with injuries.

Instead of running it back with largely the same cast and hoping for better health, the Lakers have made major changes while doubling down on the super-team concept that has boosted James throughout his career.

They haven't worried about long-term planning for the moves, either: The Lakers could have eight players age 32 or older on their opening night roster.