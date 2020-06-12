Tokyo Olympics has '80%' of venues secured

Other unknowns: Will fans be allowed, will tickets be refunded, will there be a vaccine, and will 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes face quarantines? Organizers say it could be many months before the complete outline of the Olympics is clear.

The Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23, 2021.

“There is much uncertainty and various observations on what the coronavirus situation will be next summer,” Mori said. “It is too early to speculate and discuss at this point.

“Taking into consideration the new situation economically, socially and medically, we believe that a safe, secure and simple games is the way to go for Tokyo 2020," Mori added. "While this is what I say now, it may well be the case that by next summer we could be asked for something festive. But at the current moment, in our preparations, we need to take into consideration whether an overly celebratory event will be widely accepted.”

Muto said athletes were not likely to face many of the cuts, with most in non-sports related fringe areas.

“I wouldn’t say (athletes) they are not subject to the simplification, but we will make sure we are very considerate about the athletes as we open discussions," Muto said.