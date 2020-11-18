Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around

"We won't do that this time," Coates said. "That is just increasing the potential problem in the ceremony."

Coates said all 206 countries would be represented in the opening ceremony, and a full contingent of 11,000 athletes will compete in the games. But the opening ceremony parade is likely to look smaller.

Officials are also wrestling with how to keep the opening ceremony from becoming a mass-spreading event, even if athletes are tested when they enter Japan and when they leave their home country.

"We don't want to change the tradition of all athletes having the opportunity to parade in the opening ceremony," Coates said, suggesting athletes might be tested as they entered the stadium, or in the tunnel as the come on to the track.

There are sure to be lots of rules. And athletes will be asked to follow them, as will thousands of officials, judges, media, VIPs and broadcasters who will need to enter Japan.

"I am absolutely sure that people will play by the rules and respect whatever guidelines are put in place," said International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, who spoke remotely from Brazil. "Every stakeholder involved in the Olympics and Paralympics understands the importance."