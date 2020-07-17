Tokyo Olympics schedule remains largely unchanged

On July 24, the first full day after the opening, the first medal event will be the women's 10-meter air rifle.

Unlike the large, public celebration of a year ago, local organizers at the last minute have put together a more modest, non-public event for Thursday inside the new $1.43 billion national stadium to mark one year to go. Organizers have teased a possible appearance of the Olympic flame.

Mori said the flame, which arrived in Japan in March, was being stored and still burned in the Japanese capital. He said putting it on display at Japan's new Olympic museum was being planned "at a future date." He did not offer any specifics.

Mori, addressing the roughly 100 IOC members, said: "I know that the postponement of the games has been very difficult for all of you. It has been painful for me, too."

Bach, speaking earlier in the week, said empty venues were an option — but not a preference — in the long list of possibilities for Tokyo.