Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House

Before baking in the sun, players Donovan Smith and Bradley Pinion from the team's social justice committee met with Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights, a subject the Buccaneers have prioritized.

"It feels like it gives us validity or the weight of some of the stuff that we were doing in Tampa, especially around voting and getting people to vote," offensive lineman Ali Marpet said after the ceremony. "As an organization we're really trying to be leaders in (that area), and that was a big point of emphasis for her."

Talking about how nearly 200,000 vaccine doses were given out at Raymond James Stadium — the Buccaneers' home and where they won the Super Bowl — Biden turned to dozens of players behind him and said: "If you don't have a shot, get one, OK? Get one, get one, get one. You're saving lives, helping us get back to our lives and our loved ones."

Biden also lauded NFL efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not directly answer when asked if the Buccaneers provided information on which team attendees were vaccinated. Over half of their traveling party of players coached and staff has been fully vaccinated, and while 10 NFL teams as of Friday had reached the 85% threshold it's unclear if Tampa Bay was one of them.