Tom Brady excited, ready to lead Buccaneers into playoffs

When Arians, who doesn't sugarcoat his assessment of quarterbacks, spoke publicly about Brady's early inconsistency many wondered if there was a rift developing between player and coach.

A four-game winning streak to end the regular season put that notion to rest.

"I feel like we have a great relationship. From the moment I got here, we've just had great dialogue and I certainly appreciate all the insight he gives me and the way he coaches and leads," Brady said.

"It's very open, honest dialogue about how we think, certainly how I can be most effective," Brady added. "Any questions he has, we always have a great, open line of communication. I really enjoy my time getting to know him, and I have great admiration for him as a coach, as a man, as what he is off the field and how he commands and leads the team."

Arians said there was never a problem.

"The chemistry really started in our first meeting. We first started talking offensive football and then the Tampa Bay Bucs. His excitement level and my excitement level just kept growing and is still growing," Arians said.

"We're still learning each and every week the little things, the game plans and situational football that we talk out," the coach added. "The collaboration has been awesome and like I've said, it's our job to keep him healthy, keep him upright and let him do his thing."

