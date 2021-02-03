Tom Brady has denied 27 QBs in unparalleled playoff success

Rodgers is one of six NFL MVPs that Brady has beaten in the postseason, a list that includes Peyton Manning, who's one of four No. 1 overall draft picks who have bowed to Brady's teams in the playoffs. The others are Luck, Jared Goff and Alex Smith.

A seventh title for Brady would break the record for NFL championships he shares with three members of Vince Lombardi's great Packers teams of the 1960s: Herb Adderley, Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg.

If he loses, Brady would have his fourth loss in the big game, one shy of the ignominious mark held by O-lineman Glenn Parker, linebacker Cornelius Bennett and backup QB Gale Gilbert, all of whom lost four Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s.

Parker also lost one with the Giants, Bennett lost one with the Falcons, and Gilbert was denied one with the Chargers.

Although he's not showing his age, 43, Brady will be the oldest to play in a Super Bowl, displacing Colts kicker Matt Stover, who was 42 in Super Bowl 44. This week Brady even spoke about playing beyond age 45, although he's not really looking ahead.

Nor is he looking back.

He's determined to lead this team to this title. That, he said, "would make for a really magical season for us."