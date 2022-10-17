Tompkins County sheriff warns of xylazine uptick: Animal tranquilizer found in heroin, cocaine

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public following an increase in naloxone-resistant overdoses it believes to be associated with a new drug called xylazine.

Cortland County Sheriff’s Lt. Garry Williams said his drug task force had not yet encountered xylazine. “But it may be only a matter of time if it’s in Tompkins County.”

Xylazine, otherwise referred to as tranq dope, is an animal tranquilizer not approved for human use. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office reported last week xylazine was found in heroin and cocaine in Tompkins County.

The alert warned that xylazine slows a user’s breathing and heart rate and lowers blood pressure. Because xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone will not reduce its deep sedative effects.

The sheriff’s office said it is still important to administer naloxone during xylazine overdoses, as it is often mixed with opioids like heroin. Naloxone blocks the effects of opioids.

The city of Cortland’s police department and the village of Dryden have also not encountered Xylazine. Dryden police Chief Josh Tagliavento said it was a bigger issue in the city of Ithaca.

“We have seen that,” said Ithaca Police Lt. Ted Schwartz. “It’s a concern not only for law enforcement but also the community at large.”

“We believe we can attribute some recent overdoses to xylazine. We have anecdotal evidence that suggests that,” Schwartz said. “I believe it's in some of the heroin.”

Schwartz said it was hard to track down drug samples for testing to determine it source. “Even though there’s good Samaritan laws, people don’t often want to tell you about what they bought or thought they bought.”

Schwartz said it was hard to know the scale of the issue in Ithaca because the drug only recently began to proliferate. “But it’s obviously very dangerous,” he added.

Williams said he was concerned about responding to overdoses in which naloxone is ineffective. “EMS would be there. We would have to rely on them if Narcan isn’t working. Which is what we would do either way,” he said. “Then it's a matter of getting the poor soul to the hospital.”

“If it’s resistant to naloxone, there’s only so much as an officer that you can do,” said Cortland City Police Chief Paul Sandy.

Williams said he would like to explore treatment options and training officers on administering them if xylazine became a greater issue within the county.