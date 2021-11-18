Tags
A diesel engine business that started decades ago in an Auburn garage and grew to include 330 people in five states is now part of a national …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
ELBRIDGE — The construction of a manure storage lagoon that can hold 6 million gallons of waste has prompted concern from Elbridge neighbors w…
Auburn Primary Care Practice welcomes Dr. Parth J. Patel from Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan, where he practiced for four years.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Wegmans shopping carts may become a less common sight on the streets of Auburn.
Before the Oct. 26 Auburn school board meeting started, Joseph Sheppard had some news for Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and his fellow board members.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
ROCHESTER — Police in Rochester are investigating a string of fatal shootings that came just hours after Mayor Lovely Warren declared a local …
