Top 25: No. 1 Virginia suffers first major upset of season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia on Friday, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the program's biggest win in decades.
Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and the Dons used a late 8-0 run to beat the Cavaliers 61-60 in the Homelight Classic, part of the “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut.
Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for USF (2-1), which was playing its third game in three days.
“For us to be able to compete like this on a national stage, on national TV, against one of the winningest programs in the country, this is a big, big step for our program," said Todd Golden, the Dons' 35-year-old coach.
Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1), a 15 1/2-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.
“Look at it in the mirror, grow from it,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We've got to kind of harden up. We've got to get gritty. We've got to be tougher to score against and be the best version of ourselves.”
Virginia led by three points at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half to take a 28-21 lead. But San Francisco went on an 11-0 run from there.
There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the game as neither team could get much separation.
A jumper by Hauser put Virginia ahead 54-53 with 3:42 left, but that would be its last lead of the game.
A strip by Bouyea led to a 3-pointer from Shabazz that gave the Dons a 58-54 advantage and Jurkatamm made it 61-54 with a 3-pointer the next trip down the court.
UVA chipped away and had a chance to win after Josh Kunen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left.
But Hauser’s attempt fell off the rim and Trey Murphy III couldn’t convert a tip just before the buzzer.
“Nothing is assumed because of what's on the front of your jersey,” Bennett said.
No. 1 Gonzaga 90, Auburn 67: Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised past Auburn on Friday in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga's highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.
Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn (1-1), which is replacing five starters from last season.
A day after beating No. 6 Kansas 102-90, the Bulldogs (2-0) started strong in a game that tipped off at 11 a.m.
An 11-0 run gave Gonzaga an early 16-6 lead. The sequence featured a three-point play by Timme, a 3-pointer by Jay Ayayi, a steal and slam by Suggs and a 3-pointer by Kispert.
The Bulldogs led by as much as 17 points in the first half and had a 49-35 advantage at halftime.
In the second half, another 11-0 run made it 74-47 and the margin went as high as 30 points.
No. 8 Illinois 77, Ohio 75: Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 Illinois rallied to beat Ohio 77-75.
It was Cockburn’s 15th double-double in 35 games for Illinois (3-0).
Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12 for the Bobcats.
“Preston is a very, very good guard and I think we saw that today,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He's an NBA talent.”
Ohio coach Jeff Boals agreed: “We know what Jason can do and today the nation saw that."
Ohio went ahead 71-67 on Preston's free throw with 1:56 remaining. Dosunmu tied it at 71 with a 3-pointer and Da'Monte Williams put Illinois ahead 74-73 on a 3 with 35 seconds left.
Wilson hit a jumper with 7.9 seconds left to give Ohio its last lead. After a timeout, Dosumnu was fouled going to the basket and sank both free throws to put Illinois up 76-75 with 2 seconds remaining.
“They drew up a great play,” Dosunmu said of the coaching decision to get him the ball inside. “I just wanted to get to the rim and it ended up successful and I made two free throws."
Trent Frazier stole the inbounds pass and was fouled with less than a second left. Frazier sank the first free throw and missed the second on purpose to eat up time. Ohio got off a last-ditch shot from mid-court that fell well short.
Williams and Adam Miller added 11 points each for Illinois.
Illinois was 20 of 58 (48%) from the field, while Ohio was 31 of 65 (48%).
