Top 25: No. 1 Virginia suffers first major upset of season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia on Friday, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the program's biggest win in decades.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and the Dons used a late 8-0 run to beat the Cavaliers 61-60 in the Homelight Classic, part of the “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut.

Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for USF (2-1), which was playing its third game in three days.

“For us to be able to compete like this on a national stage, on national TV, against one of the winningest programs in the country, this is a big, big step for our program," said Todd Golden, the Dons' 35-year-old coach.

Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1), a 15 1/2-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.

“Look at it in the mirror, grow from it,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We've got to kind of harden up. We've got to get gritty. We've got to be tougher to score against and be the best version of ourselves.”