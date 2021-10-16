Top 25 Roundup: No. 2 Iowa stunned by Purdue

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Aidan O’Connell threw for 375 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had a career-best 240 yards receiving, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa with a 24-7 upset Saturday.

The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1). The loss ended Iowa’s 12-game winning streak.

Purdue beat its highest ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974. It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team. The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018.

O’Connell was 30 of 40 passing with two touchdowns, and he also ran for a score. He got the most work on a day when Purdue used backup quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Austin Burton in select situations. All three were in on different plays during the Boilermakers’ first-quarter drive that ended with O’Connell’s 6-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

O’Connell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to TJ Sheffield in the final minute of the first half to give Purdue a 14-7 halftime lead. He threw a 21-yard TD pass to Bell in the fourth quarter.

Bell had 11 receptions. He has a combined 37 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns against Iowa in three seasons.

Iowa's offense was ineffective against Purdue, which came in third in the Big Ten in total defense and scoring defense. The Hawkeyes’ only score was a 3-yard touchdown run by Ivory Kelly-Martin in the second quarter, and Iowa had just 271 yards of offense.

No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13: With Georgia playing its first game as the nation's No. 1-ranked team since 2008, Stetson Bennett tossed three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs got another stifling defensive effort.

Bennett, starting his third straight game in place of injured JT Daniels, hooked up with freshman tight end Brock Bowers on a pair of scores.

The senior quarterback was 14 of 20 for 250 yards in another solid performance with Daniels watching from the sideline for the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference),

Bowers, who has emerged as one of Georgia's most dynamic offensive weapons in his first college season, had five receptions for 101 yards.

Georgia's defense allowed two touchdown in a game for the first time all season — the second with 4 seconds remaining after Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) called a timeout to take one last shot at punching it in from the 1.

Otherwise, Georgia's top-ranked defense lived up to the billing, limiting Kentucky to 249 total yards and blocking a pair of kicks.

No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24: Facing a big early deficit on the road at Texas, Oklahoma State leaned on the two things that had kept the Cowboys undefeated so far: defense and a punishing run game that could grind out the final quarter.

Eventually the Longhorns folded. Again.

Tanner Brown's fourth field goal of the game gave the No. 12 Cowboys their first lead in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Spencer Sanders’ scrambling 10-yard touchdown run with 2:18 to play sealed a victory as No. 25 Texas collapsed for the second consecutive game.

"We talk a lot about no fear, no frustration, no fatigue,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said.

Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before the Cowboys' defense started dominating the line of scrimmage and tailback Jaylen Warren began smashing the Longhorns for huge gains.

Brown's kicking and Jason Taylor II's 85-yard interception return for a touchdown kept Oklahoma State in the game early. Tanner McAlister's interception with less than 2 minutes left ensured Oklahoma's third consecutive win over a ranked opponent, the first time that's happened in school history.

The Cowboys allowed Texas just 317 total yards. Warren finished with 193 yards rushing on 33 carries, pounding out 154 yards in the second half rally.

