Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson clears CFP path; 3 unbeatens fall

Oregon turned the first top-10 matchup in the Pac-12 in four years into a Bo Nix Heisman campaign commercial.

The Auburn transfer, whose career had been defined by inconsistent play, was at his very best against UCLA which allowed the No. 10 Ducks to deliver the No. 9 Bruins their first loss of the season.

He was 22 for 28 for 283 yards and five touchdowns passes. Nix also chipped in 51 yards on the ground as the Ducks displayed devastating balance with 261 yards rushing.

"I think we've got an elite quarterback," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

Nix was a blue-chip recruit who started as a freshman at Auburn. There were some good moments for the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, but he never got substantially better over three seasons.

Now, Nix already has a career-high 17 touchdown passes and just one interception since the two he threw against Georgia.

The Ducks have put that opening-weekend humiliation against No. 1 Georgia in the rearview mirror and played like the Pac-12's best team since.

Losing to the defending national champion by 46 points is going to be tough to overcome, but the Ducks have a chance to break the Pac-12's five-year CFP drought.

UCLA was one of three unbeaten teams to fall on Saturday afternoon, along with No. 14 Syracuse who fell to Clemson, and No. 8 Mississippi who lost 45-20 at LSU.

Ole Miss rose to top-10 status with little stress from their schedule and some good fortune in a win against Kentucky. But Brian Kelly's Tigers closed the game on a 42-6 run and now head into an off week atop the SEC West, and preparing for a visit from No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 5.

MARIO'S MESS

Mario Cristobal's first season at Miami is officially a mess after the Hurricanes had eight turnovers in a loss to Duke.

At 3-5, Miami is going to have a hard time reaching a bowl game.

"If someone's not playing hard, they have to go play somewhere else. What we have to do requires tough people. To turn a program, rebuild it, it requires tough-minded people willing to do the work." Cristobal said.

That's tough talk for a coach hailed as a savior, returning to his hometown to lead his alma mater.

But it should be noted: Miami went 7-5 last season under Manny Diaz, winning five of its last six. At Duke, first-year coach Mike Elko took over a team that went winless in the ACC last season and improved to 5-3 by beating the Hurricanes.

This rebuild at Miami wasn't supposed to be this hard.

AROUND THE COUNTRY

• The Texas message boards will have a field day with this: The 20th-ranked Longhorns were flagged 14 times in loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were not penalized once in beating Texas for the sixth time in eight meetings.

• C.J. Stroud and No. 2 Ohio State needed about two and half quarters to figure out the Iowa defense, but finished with 54 points, the most ever scored against the Hawkeyes in Kirk Ferentz's 24 seasons as coach. As for the Iowa offense, six turnovers and eight first downs.

• Liberty thumped BYU at home to move to 7-1. Coach Hugh Freeze's Flames haven't played the toughest schedule, but their only loss was by one point at Wake Forest. Next up, Liberty visits Arkansas on Nov. 5.

It's been an impressive job by Freeze after having to replace QB Malik Willis. When that Auburn job opens up, it will be fascinating to see how much interest Freeze, who was 39-25 with two victories against Alabama while at Ole Miss, gets from the decision-makers on The Plains.

• Get to know Behren Morton. The redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit passed for 325 yards and a couple of touchdowns for Texas Tech in a victory against West Virginia.

• In front of a packed house, No. 25 Tulane jumped out to a 35-0 lead and then held on to beat Memphis in the Green Wave's first game as a ranked team since 1998.