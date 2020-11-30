Top 25 Takeaways: In abnormal season, business as usual for Tide

Coach Nick Saban watched this Iron Bowl from his home after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year. The first time turned out to be a false positive. This one kept the six-time national championship-winning coach away from his team and it hardly matter.

"I sat here and felt a little helpless," Saban told reporters. "But I could see things and yell at things and listen to (wife) Miss Terry cheer downstairs. It's a little different, but it still feels good to win."

Saban's positive tests have been the only virus drama around the Tide this season. Nobody is about to celebrate that before the reaching the finish line.

There is only so much any program can do to keep out COVID-19. As Ohio State learned this week, you can do a great job right up until the point when you don't.

Conventional wisdom has been that Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State were in a tier to themselves this season.

Then COVID-19 sidelined Trevor Lawrence and Clemson lost to Notre Dame. With Lawrence playing for the first time in more than a month, Clemson beat Pittsburgh like it was Florida State.

Ohio State has had its own defensive issues, but everything is secondary now to just getting on the field for the Buckeyes.