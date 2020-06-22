Top field, no fans for Travelers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROMWELL, Conn. — The tournament director for this week's Travelers Championship had an idea. How about filling the natural amphitheater around the 18th green at TPC River Highlands with giant video boards showing fans watching the event and cheering from home.

"We started there. We wanted a Zoom wall with like 5,000 people," Nathan Grube said. "We looked at the renderings, the tech. Let's just say, that was not feasible."

The tournament also considered setting up a VIP viewing area so that its top donors could come and watch from a safe social distance.

In the end, Grube said officials decided to keep it as a TV-only event. There will be no Zoom boards, no hospitality tents, no VIPs, not even players' wives or children in Cromwell for the third PGA Tour event to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Travelers will be the first held in its regular time and place on the schedule.

"We wanted to be able to look back at this a week after the tournament and say, 'OK, we did that as safe as we possibly could,'" Grube said. "I'm hoping we can look back and say, 'OK, maybe we were too safe in that area.' I would so much rather say that than, 'Man we should not have done that.' We're going to err on the side of caution for sure."