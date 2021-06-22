Top-heavy field for Olympic golf still missing some stars

The men's field still has four of the top five in the world ranking, and five of the past six major champions. That includes Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese player to win the Masters.

The women's field will be set next week.

Jon Rahm of Spain, who returned to No. 1 in the world with his U.S. Open victory, led the qualifiers. He was followed by four Americans — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and DeChambeau.

"I've always wanted to be an Olympian growing up, and to be considered an Olympian is quite an honor," said DeChambeau, who was one year removed from his amateur days when the Rio field was set.

"When I missed it in Rio in 2016, I was like 'Man, that's a goal of mine that I want to check off the list.' I want to be an Olympian for the American team," he said. "And I'm very fortunate to say that I'm an Olympian now."

Three other Americans — Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed — are among the top 10 in the world and didn't qualify. Countries can have up to four players provided they are among the top 15 in the world. Otherwise, the limit is two until the 60-man field is set.