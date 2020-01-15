Top pick Williamson will make NBA debut next week

The Pelicans have gone 15-26 without Williamson, but have won nine of their last 13 to pull within four games of the final Western Conference playoff spot with half the season left.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson is relatively heavy for an NBA player, never mind one who moves well and often soars above the rim for the kind of dunks that have made him an internet sensation since high school in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The purpose of his mid-October surgery was to repair cartilage that serves as natural padding in the knee joint. So the club has taken a cautious approach to his rehabilitation in hopes of minimizing the possibility of a setback while also trying to improve his overall physical condition.

“You’re addressing everything,” Griffin said. "You’re addressing ankle flexion, and knees and hips and back and everything else.

“What’s happened is his whole kinetic chain is in a whole better position now because of this,” Griffin continued. “It starts with being more flexible. Once you make somebody more flexible, you have to give them the strength to control that flexibility. That’s been a dance, it really has been. But he’s been able to do some things physically that he wasn’t able to do before. Particularly because of the amount of flexion he has in his ankles and his hips. He’s in a good place.”