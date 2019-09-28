CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Clemson stuffed North Carolina's 2-point conversion attempt with 1:17 left and the No. 1 Tigers held off the Tar Heels 21-20 on Saturday.
The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had trouble all day in trying to extend their school-record winning streak to 20 games. They didn't go ahead for good until Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left, then came up with the stop after the Tar Heels went for the lead instead of a tie after Javonte Williams' short scoring run.
The Tigers strung out Sam Howell's option run to the right, with Xavier Thomas, James Skalski and Nolan Turner combining to bring down Howell as he turned toward the goal line.
Howell tried to pitch the ball back to Dazz Newsome as he was going down, but Newsome had nowhere to go near the sideline and was pushed out of bounds to put the Tar Heels (2-3, 1-1) short and effectively clinch the win for Clemson — though it was far tougher than expected for the 27-point road favorite.
The Tar Heels fell to 0-10 against No. 1-ranked teams in The Associated Press college football poll.
NO. 2 ALABAMA 59, MISSISSIPPI 31: Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for five touchdown passes and a few school records in Alabama's victory over Mississippi.
The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) actually trailed for the first time this season before flexing its muscles against the 37 1/2-point underdogs. The Rebels (2-3, 1-1) couldn't even slow down Smith, who sometimes gets overshadowed in a loaded receiving group.
Smith had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs, all by early in the third quarter. He had 221 yards by halftime, and added a 27-yard score to punctuate the biggest game of any Tide receiver.
Tagovailoa passed for a school-record six touchdowns and rushed for a seventh. He had matched the record of five TD passes in two straight games but finally eclipsed it in the fourth quarter. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 418 yards.
NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 55, TEXAS 15: Jalen Hurts passed for a career-high 415 yards and threw three touchdown passes in Oklahoma's victory over Texas Tech.
Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). The senior transfer from Alabama had 485 yards of total offense, the eighth-most in school history.
CeeDee Lamb had career highs of 185 yards receiving and three touchdowns, Charleston Rambo had 122 yards receiving on just two catches and Trey Sermon ran for 76 yards and two scores for Oklahoma.
The Sooners, who entered the game leading the nation in total offense, gained 642 yards. They have totaled at least 600 yards in each game this season.
Jett Duffey passed for 120 yards and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 96 yards for Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1).
Hurts passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns and ran eight times for 60 yards and two more scores in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 34-10 lead.
NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 35, NO. 18 VIRGINIA 20: Julian Okwara had three sacks of Notre Dame's eight sacks and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown as the Fighting Irish overcame a halftime deficit to beat Virginia.
The Fighting Irish (3-1), coming off a 23-14 loss at No. 3 Georgia, trailed 17-14 at the break and then had the Cavaliers (4-1) complete a successful onside kick to open the second half. The Notre Dame defense held, setting the tone for the second half.
Jamir Jones started the Irish defensive onslaught in the third quarter when he sacked and stripped Virginia's Bryce Perkins of the football and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa recovered it in midair before rumbling 48 yards to the Virginia 7.
Tony Jones, who had three touchdowns and a season-high 131 yards on 18 carries, scored two plays later from the 2 to give the Irish a 21-17.
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 52, RUTGERS 0: Shea Patterson accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and ran for a fourth score in the third quarter for Michigan to rout Rutgers 52-0 on Saturday.
The Wolverines (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) enjoyed a confidence-boosting win following a humiliating loss at Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-2) have not won a conference game since the 2017 season.
Patterson played two-plus quarters and was 17 of 23 for 276 yards with one TD and one interception.