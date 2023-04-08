This little lady came to us in October after being hit by a car. After some rehab on her injured... View on PetFinder
The driver of a car that crashed into two others on East Genesee Street in Auburn in January has been charged with eight offenses.
The New York State Department of Health is investigating a video that appears to show a nurse asleep while standing and working at Auburn Reha…
A Syracuse man was convicted of multiple drug crimes in Cayuga County Court on Wednesday.