Training camp awards: Offensive and defensive MVPs, breakout player, top rookie and more

The Buffalo Bills officially ended training camp last week.
NFL teams were required to keep practices open to the media, though, through Thursday, meaning reporters got to witness 20 full practices and two preseason games.
The Bills now shift into regular-season mode, meaning practices will be open for viewing for only about 15 minutes, usually the stretching and individual portions.
Here are some of the standout performers from the last three-plus weeks:
Offensive MVP: Josh Allen
The Bills’ newly paid franchise quarterback has looked every bit the part. Allen has been sharp even when throwing to different receivers as a result of injuries to some of his expected top options. The quarterback said all the right things after signing his megadeal and looks poised to have a huge 2021 season.
“Really, he's the same guy he was when he walked in the door in terms of his mental approach, how he was raised and his parents, and the things he did when he was a young kid,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “It's well-documented, talking about Josh's improvement. He's a consistent guy for us. He's the leader of our football team. He's got his hands all over this offense. And his legs, too. Fortunate to have him.”
Defensive MVP: Micah Hyde
If there was a tipped pass, it was a good bet that the ninth-year safety would be underneath it for the interception. Hyde just has a knack for being in the right place at the right time and has been his usual, dependable self throughout a long summer.
Breakout player: Jake Kumerow
It means something when Aaron Rodgers talks you up, and the Bills’ receiver showed during training camp why the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback was such a fan. Because of injuries to Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders, Kumerow got a lot of run with the starters and took advantage. “He comes to practice every day and he just puts his head down and he works, doesn't talk a whole lot,” Allen said. “He is the definition of a gamer, like get in the game and do whatever it takes. … He's a big-body receiver, he uses his physical tools. He's just a guy that you root for, too. He's just so nice and so humble and a guy that just wants to do his job for this team.”
Most improved player: Devin Singletary
Entering training camp, Singletary was locked in a battle at running back with Zack Moss. While both have performed well when called upon, Moss lost some time because of a hamstring injury. Singletary took advantage with a strong showing in the preseason opener at Detroit. The third-year back looks ready for what is an important season in his career. “I think he's a tireless worker,” Daboll said. “He’s just one of those guys that's a dependable player. And I think each year you're in the NFL, if you have talent, you have some instincts and you're willing to put the work in, you're gonna progressively get better and we've seen that with him.”
Most pleasant surprise: Levi Wallace
The Bills were supposed to have a competition for the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Tre’Davious White, but it hasn’t been much of a fight. Wallace has held that spot over second-year player Dane Jackson since camp started. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier insists no decision has been made, but Wallace has built a strong case for why he should be starting Sept. 12 against the Steelers. One potential problem is a hip injury that has held him out of practices recently, but when healthy, Wallace has been impressive.
Biggest disappointment: Bobby Hart
When he signed as a free agent, it should have been a warning sign that Bengals fans rejoiced that Hart was gone. It was thought Hart would have a chance to win the swing tackle job behind starters Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams, but the Bills drafted Spencer Brown in the third round and he took over as the favorite. Nothing Hart has done during practice or the two preseason games has changed that.
Top rookie: Greg Rousseau
He’s had sacks in each of the first two preseason games, and those performances have carried over from practice, where he’s looked the part of a first-round draft pick. The scouting reports on Rousseau suggested it might take some time for him to adjust to the pro game after just one season of big-time production in college and opting out last year. So far, though, Rousseau has provided hope that he can be an early contributor along the defensive line. “I feel like I'm doing OK, but there's a long way to go,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I need to work out and a lot of things I can keep getting better at.”
Best free agent addition: Emmanuel Sanders
The veteran wide receiver has been in and out of the lineup as the Bills play it safe with a foot injury, but has looked good when he’s done 11-on-11 work. Sanders should fit in nicely among the top four receivers and brings Super Bowl experience to the locker room. Honorable mention goes to backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is an upgrade at that spot from Matt Barkley.
Biggest injury: Forrest Lamp
Luckily for the Bills, they managed to avoid too many serious injuries during training camp. Although the injured list at the moment is long, none of the players is expected to miss to significant time. Lamp, though, was placed on injured reserve because of a calf injury and then released with an injury settlement Thursday. Signed as a free agent from the Chargers, Lamp was thought of as a contender for a job on the interior offensive line, but his injury prevented that.
Lifetime achievement award: Mario Addison
In his 11th training camp, Addison, 33, has taken on a leadership role for the young defensive ends. “I know these guys going to come hard, so I know I've got to elevate my game no matter what,” Addison said. “Young guy, veteran guy, they going to go hard when they put the pads on. … I know I've got to wake up with the right mindset, and that's to play low and dominate the man in front of me every play.”