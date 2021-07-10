Training camp question: Who steps up as the Bills' lead running back?

Brian Daboll is not one to play favorites.
The Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator doesn’t much care who gains the yards or scores the points. Daboll’s philosophy each week is to find the best matchups for his players and ways to exploit them.
With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why the idea of having a lead running back is something he said he hasn’t spent much time thinking about. Whether it’s Devin Singletary or Zack Moss, one thing’s for sure: Whoever’s got the hot hand should expect more of the work.
“Whoever's back there is playing good,” Daboll said. “Sometimes that happens. Let’s say you're in a game and you just get a sense one guy's got it going a little bit more than the other guy and that's the guy you ride with a little bit.
“In terms of what we asked those guys to do, what their approach has been, they’re two good young backs and there'll be a good competition come training camp.”
Singletary outsnapped Moss last regular season, 621-403, but that number is a bit misleading. Moss missed three games early in his rookie year because of a toe injury. Once he returned, he worked his way into having a slight edge in playing time as the regular season wound down.
An ankle injury suffered in the wild-card playoff round against Indianapolis, however, brought about a premature end to his season.
Singletary, on the other hand, dealt with his own issues. He wasn’t able to back up a promising rookie season, as his yards per carry dropped from 5.1 in 2019 to 4.4 in 2020. The issues weren’t entirely his. According to advanced statistics kept by the website Pro Football Reference, Singletary gained just 238 yards before contact (52nd in the NFL), the least among any running back with at least his 156 carries. That’s a sign the Bills’ offensive line wasn’t opening many holes.
Moss finished with just 207 yards before contact, which ranked 60th in the NFL and again confirms the line has to be better. So, too, do Singletary and Moss.
The Bills used tough love with both of their running backs. Moss was benched on Monday Night Football against San Francisco after a lost fumble deep in Buffalo territory, while Singletary sat for much of the AFC Championship Game after a crucial dropped pass in the first half.
Nevertheless, the Bills stuck mostly with the status quo at the position in the offseason, a sign they still have faith in their two young backs, both of whom were drafted in the third round.
“They did a good job. They're both two young players. I'd say they can play on all three downs for us,” Daboll said. “They understand what we're trying to get accomplished in the run game, they understand the protections. Mostly nowadays you're gonna have two, or sometimes three backs playing for you. Some teams even have more than that.
“I think the good thing about those guys is I feel confident in their knowledge of what we're asking them to do and how they need to do it. ... It's good when you can just leave them out there, whether it be for a series or two series. Or maybe someone gets a hot hand and you don't have to change and call different personnel groups and tag different numbers because they have the ability to really play all three downs for you.”
Singletary has had an impressive offseason in the weight room. He looks to be in some of the best shape of his professional career at a time he’ll be under the spotlight the most.
“I feel like it was decent,” Singletary said last month of his 2020 season. “Of course, I'll always feel like I can do something better, feel like the team can do something better. But that's just what it is.”
When the Bills drafted Singletary out of Florida Atlantic in 2019, they hoped they were getting the home-run hitter who scored 67 touchdowns in just three seasons. That explosiveness hasn’t translated to the NFL yet. According to Pro Football Focus, Singletary gained just 28.7% of his rushing yards last season on designated runs of 15-plus yards (he had nine of them), a total that ranked 25th in the NFL. He’s been more of a solid-than-spectacular back in his first two seasons.
Moss projects better as the team’s between-the-tackles option. At 5-foot-10, 222 pounds, he’s bigger than the 5-7, 203-pound Singletary. If he can stay healthy in his second season, the Bills could turn to Moss more on earlier downs while using Singletary in more of a third-down role. Despite his size, Singletary has developed into a quality pass blocker who isn’t afraid to stand up to blitzing linebackers or defensive backs.
Of the two, Singletary likely feels a bit more pressure going into his third season. There was plenty of talk around the draft about the Bills possibly taking a running back in the first round, with Clemson’s Travis Etienne most frequently mentioned. Etienne was gone when the Bills selected at No. 30, so it remains a mystery as to whether they would have chosen him, but the idea alone shows that Singletary’s long-term future with the team is very much up in the air. With just this season and next remaining on his rookie contract, the clock is ticking.
“Noise is noise. I don't pay attention to it," Singletary said when asked about the idea of him struggling last season. “There's always going to be noise if you do good, if you do bad. That's just what it is.”
Moss had ankle surgery in January and was not a full participant in the Bills' on-field work in the offseason, though, coach Sean McDermott said Moss has "done a phenomenal job rehabbing." Moss is expected to be ready for training camp and has been posting videos of his workouts on social media.
The most likely outcome is that both running backs see a roughly equal split in playing time, although as Daboll said, if one of them gets hot, he could end up on the field more often.