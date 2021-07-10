Training camp question: Who steps up as the Bills' lead running back?

“I think the good thing about those guys is I feel confident in their knowledge of what we're asking them to do and how they need to do it. ... It's good when you can just leave them out there, whether it be for a series or two series. Or maybe someone gets a hot hand and you don't have to change and call different personnel groups and tag different numbers because they have the ability to really play all three downs for you.”

Singletary has had an impressive offseason in the weight room. He looks to be in some of the best shape of his professional career at a time he’ll be under the spotlight the most.

“I feel like it was decent,” Singletary said last month of his 2020 season. “Of course, I'll always feel like I can do something better, feel like the team can do something better. But that's just what it is.”

When the Bills drafted Singletary out of Florida Atlantic in 2019, they hoped they were getting the home-run hitter who scored 67 touchdowns in just three seasons. That explosiveness hasn’t translated to the NFL yet. According to Pro Football Focus, Singletary gained just 28.7% of his rushing yards last season on designated runs of 15-plus yards (he had nine of them), a total that ranked 25th in the NFL. He’s been more of a solid-than-spectacular back in his first two seasons.