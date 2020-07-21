Training camps advantage for coaches hired midseason

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin thinks Keefe has taken advantage of this July training camp after being able to analyze how systems work with the Maple Leafs.

"He's been able to, and all the coaches, have been able to look at tape and study video, and what works best for us, what we need to get better at, and we're doing that here in camp right now," Muzzin said.

Bowness was in his second season as an assistant with Dallas when the Stars fired Jim Montgomery on Dec. 10 for an off-ice issue and named him interim head coach for the rest of the season. Goalie Anton Khudobin sees having a training camp now as a break for the Stars.

"Oh for sure," Khudobin said. "He has more time to get ready."

Bowness believes he already had an advantage: The Stars had won seven of eight when he was promoted so "we didn't have to make a lot of changes."

Evason took over a Wild team that had won seven of 11. He went 8-4 after taking over and started this training camp by having the interim tag taken off while being given a two-year contract extension.

Vegas had only lost four straight when Gerard Gallant was fired on Jan. 15. DeBoer had a training camp with San Jose before being fired Dec. 11.