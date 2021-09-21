Training camps opening after NHL's shortest offseason

"When I got home, I started working out like a week after, where normally I would probably take three weeks-ish before I started getting back into it," Toffoli said. "I was basically right back in the gym."

Those workouts complete, players report for physicals Wednesday, with the first practice sessions scheduled for Thursday. Ahead is what's set to be the first 82-game regular season since 2018-19 before the pandemic derailed the NHL and the rest of the world, and the schedule will also be condensed to fit in an Olympic break in February so hockey's best can go to Beijing.

With that in mind and with the NHL still planning to hand the Cup out again by the end of June, players understand camp this year is about preparing for the next grind, as much as coming back from the last one.

"I think you're going to have to ease into it a little bit this year," Vegas captain Mark Stone said. "I don't know if the bodies are going to be quite where they're supposed to be yet, but we're pretty excited to get back."

At least one player won't be back in the NHL any time soon. The Columbus Blue Jackets are not inviting forward Zac Rinaldo to camp because he is unvaccinated and said he'd attend the one run by the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters instead.