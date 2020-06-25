Training camps still on original schedule

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, stressed that what the general public should be doing during the pandemic is exactly what the league and its players should be doing.

"We remain in very active discussion with the players association on the protocols dealing with testing and screening and treatment, response and travel," Sills said. "And so we updated the ownership about where we stand with those issues and our approach to that.

"We certainly emphasized through that that testing alone is not going to be sufficient to keep everyone healthy. It's still vitally important that everyone respect physical distancing, the use of masks when possible and overall good health habits of reporting symptoms and limiting contact with individuals that may be sick not only at the team facility, but away from the team facility."

In response to Tom Brady and other NFL players holding private workouts even after Thom Mayer, the union's medical officer, advised against it, Sills said: