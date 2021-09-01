Transfer time: New rule brings college football free agency

Ideally, Florida State coach Mike Norvell will never need to build his team this way again.

The Seminoles have 14 transfers with more than 330 games of college experience on the roster after going 3-6 in Norvell's first year in Tallahassee.

When Florida State opens its season Sunday night at home against No. 9 Notre Dame, the 'Noles' could have as many as six players who were at other schools last year in the starting lineup.

"I think a lot of it had to do with kind of where we were in the moment. We came off last year when we were the youngest team in college football. I mean, there's been quite a bit of change around our program," Norvell told The Associated Press.

This season will be the first since the NCAA tweaked its rules to give all football players the freedom to transfer once in their careers and be immediately eligible to play at their new school — no questions asked.

After years of incremental steps to loosen restrictions around transfers, full-on college football free agency is here. Teams can now revamp rosters and bolster depth charts in a manner similar to the way it is done in the NFL.