It's been an institution in Auburn for decades: summertime professional baseball at Falcon Park.
Just like any other year, the Auburn Doubledays competed in another New York-Penn League season for two and half months in 2019. But it was developments off the field for the Doubledays and with Falcon Park itself that made it a monumental year.
For the stadium, which had long functioned solely as a dirt-and-grass baseball park, the big change came in the form of a $3 million makeover that upgraded facilities and brought a new synthetic turf playing surface. The renovation was completed primarily for Cayuga Community College's athletic program so it could use Falcon Park as its home for several different sports in the fall and spring. CCC played its first baseball, softball and soccer games there this year, with plans to add lacrosse in 2020.
Expanded Falcon Park usability came a few months ahead of a major development in the future of the Doubledays. In the fall, news broke that Major League Baseball is proposing a major reorganization of Minor League Baseball, with several dozens franchises targeted for losing MLB-affiliated franchises. Auburn is one of the clubs on the list.
How it will turn out is unknown. The city of Auburn, which owns the Doubledays, Minor League Baseball and number of members of the U.S. Congress are trying to save as many clubs as possible from contraction. What is know for sure is that the Doubledays will return for a new season in 2020 at Falcon Park. Whether it will be the last as an MLB farm team will likely be answered in the next 12 months.