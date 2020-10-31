Travelers to NY must test for virus, nearby states exempted

ALBANY — New York is now requiring travelers from non-neighboring states to get a coronavirus test before, and potentially after, they arrive in the state.

New York for months had attempted to maintain a list of states with high COVID-19 infection rates, where travelers from those states would be required to quarantine 14 days upon arrival. It is now scrapping that effort.

Instead, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday travelers from all non-neighboring states must test negative for COVID-19 no more than three days before they enter New York.

Individuals arriving without proof of a negative test won't be stopped from entering the state, but will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Individuals who tested negative will still have to quarantine for three days after they arrive and then take a second test. If that’s negative, they can stop quarantining.

Travelers who decide not to get tested will be required to quarantine for 14 days, the governor said.

Cuomo said enforcement would be up to New York airports and county health departments, but didn’t lay out exactly how that would happen.

New York's existing quarantine requirement for travelers has proven to be largely unenforceable.