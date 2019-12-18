Trebor Pena

Position: Athlete
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Ocean Township, N.J.
High School: Ocean Township
Biography: High School: Three-year starter for head coach Don Klein … Played running back, receiver, safety and returned kicks … No. 95 athlete in the Class of 2020 and the No. 29 prospect in the state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports.com … Rated No. 79 among athletes and the No. 25 player in New Jersey by ESPN … PrepStar All-East Region selection … Named to the 2019 Asbury Park Press All-Shore First Team and the 2019 USA Today Network All-New Jersey First Team … Unanimously voted the 2019 Shore Conference MVP after leading the Spartans to an 8-1 record and their first Patriot Division championship since 2013 … 2019 Patriot Division Offensive Player of the Year… As a senior captain, amassed 1,666 yards from scrimmage and scored 23 total touchdowns … Rushed for 1,550 yards and 19 TDs on 136 carries (11.4 avg.), while catching 11 passes for 142 yards (12.9 avg.) and two scores … Averaged 172.2 yards rushing per contest, including two 200-yard games …Led the conference in scoring with 138 points … Contributed 66 tackles and six interceptions on defense … Earned 2018 All-Shore Third Team honors as a junior after running for 488 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries (6.3 avg.), and making 29 receptions for 428 yards (14.8 avg.) and three scores … Member of the Ocean Township track & field team … Won the Shore Conference long jump title as a junior … 2018 All-Shore Boys Track & Field First Team selection by the Asbury Park Press.