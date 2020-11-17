Trevor Lawrence returns as No. 4 Clemson resumes title chase

It was difficult not being on the field, Lawrence said. However, he felt true joy and appreciation when he got back to working around his teammates.

"This shows it's a privilege to get to do what we do," he said. "Being out here, the days can be long sometimes, sometimes you can lose sight of what you do and why you do it."

Few do it as well as Lawrence.

He's thrown for 1,833 yards, completing over 70 percent of his throws with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, ranking 12th nationally in passing efficiency. Earlier this season — expected to be his last in college — Lawrence broke the ACC mark for most passing attempts without throwing a pick held the past decade by North Carolina State's Russell Wilson.

Lawrence's return was welcomed by the Tigers.

"He's right back," tight end Braden Galloway said. "From a football standpoint, it looks like he hasn't missed a beat."

Lawrence said it took a day or two to get his wind back. Now, he's eager to guide the Tigers' chase of their sixth straight ACC title and third national title in five years. That starts against the struggling Seminoles, who have lost three straight and have not beaten Clemson since 2014.