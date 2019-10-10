Candidate name: Tricia Ottley Kerr
Municipality: Auburn, NY
Office sought: Cayuga County Legislature
Political party (or parties): Endorsed by the Cayuga County Democratic Party, Working Families Party and Auburn Party
Age: 45
Family information: I am married to Fred Kerr, a machine shop owner and retired City Firefighter. My parents Mike and Yvonne Ottley and sister Shannon Miller live in DIstrict 12. My sister Erin Walter and her husband Dan are in the process of buying a house in District 12 to support their growing needs. Their son - my nephew Colden - recently joined this world and is the first baby in our family!
Professional and previous political experience: I am a first-time candidate with no prior political experience. I joined the Cuddy Financial Services team in 2018, and currently work as an independent contractor for the firm providing operational and planning support. Throughout my career I have worked closely with countless elected officials and community leaders - irrespective of political affiliation - to assess local needs, develop local solutions and move projects forward. I have helped develop projects and secure resources for technology enhancements, water and sewer infrastructure, workforce development, business expansion, affordable housing, home ownership, health and human services, records management, land conservation, parks and trails, public safety and more. Prior related experience includes:
- Planner, Community Developer, Deputy Director: Cayuga County Planning Department (2000-08)
- Housing Program Coordinator: Onondaga County Community Development (2008-10)
- Economic Development Program Manager: City of Auburn (2010-12)
- Marketing and Development Director: CAP Community Action Programs (2012-18)
I currently serve on the boards of Auburn Industrial Development Authority and Auburn Housing Authority Development Corp. Prior service includes City of Auburn Civil Service Commissioner, board member of IGNITE Cayuga County’s Young Professionals (co-founder and coordinator of IGNITE the Winter), Cayuga County Tourism Office, Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, Human Services Coalition of Cayuga County, and Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District.
Education: - Auburn High School Regents (Class of 1992)
- Cayuga Community College, AS Science & Math, Summa Cum Laude (1996)
- SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry (ESF), BS Environmental Policy & Management, Cum Laude (1999)
- Graduate Coursework: SUNY ESF and Cornell University, Community and Rural Development
- Internships: The Nature Conservancy Headquarters, Fairfax, VA; City of Auburn Office of Planning & Economic Development
Message to voters: This upcoming election is critically important, and one in which experience truly matters. I’m running to represent District 12 because I believe we deserve better and should expect more from County governance. I view this candidacy as a natural extension of my life’s work and as your representative, will apply my knowledge and experiences to help better serve District 12 residents and the people of Auburn and Cayuga County.
Growing up, both my parents ran small businesses - my mother an in-home day care service in Auburn and my father a mortgage and insurance company in Syracuse. I worked on and off for my father throughout high school and college, taking on different roles and responsibilities as needed to support the family business through good times and bad.
As a native Auburnian, I remember the decades of decline in our City as businesses shut down and friends and families moved away. Nearly thirty years ago, I graduated at the top of my class from Auburn High School and never imagined returning after college. Family and opportunity grounded me here, and there is nowhere I’d rather be than in the beautiful Finger Lakes Region.
As your representative, I will do all I can to insure children growing up here today know they can stay or return to a community thriving with opportunity. Our population is declining, residents are aging, and poverty and taxes remain high - but our landscape is changing in exciting ways. So many people are investing their time, resources, energy and ideas to help create a brighter future for Auburn and Cayuga County.
When elected, I will support and leverage this momentum and the collaborative community efforts underway to address important local issues. As your representative, I will work with the full Legislative body to develop a functional government structure that enhances County operations and keeps big picture goals and priorities including water quality, economic growth, and affordability on the front burner.
Please contact me any time to share your concerns and ideas. I will always listen and consider your perspective. I respectfully ask for your vote on November 5.