Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. is more than 5 million, the most in the world.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, said only an NBA-type bubble can really protect college athletes more than the general population and keep the season from being disrupted by the virus.

"If we're going to try and minimize the risk of the virus, it's really that the setting of the country as whole is the issue, not really actually the sport," said Adalja, a member of the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel.

The number of cases per day has declined recently, but not for long enough to say the pandemic has been controlled, said Lucia Mullen, an epidemiologist and analyst for the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

Mullen hears echos of the nation's debate over reopening schools in the case made by football players and coaches. Structure and support is healthy for young people, she said.