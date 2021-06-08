Tsitsipas beats Medvedev, will face Zverev in semis

For Tsitsipas, who goes into Friday with an 0-3 mark in Slam semifinals, the key moment came late in the second set.

Medvedev, who suddenly found his footing on clay this year after arriving in Paris with an 0-4 career record at the French Open, sort of snapped to and made things interesting. Indeed, Medvedev made so much headway that he held a pair of set points after Tsitsipas dumped an overhead into the net and was forced to serve at 15-40 while trailing 5-4.

But Medvedev let Tsitsipas out of the predicament with a bad return of a second serve, followed by a flubbed forehand, and soon enough it was 5-all.

Less than 15 minutes later, Tsitsipas hit a swinging forehand volley winner to close out that set and was on his way to his second win in eight career meetings against Medvedev.

"To be honest, the biggest difference was the surface," Medvedev said, "but when I say this, I finally do not say it in a way, 'Oh, I cannot play on clay! Mamma mia!' or whatever. It's just that his shots were better on clay."

While Medvedev briefly led by a break in the third, Tsitsipas pulled even, then broke after being down 40-love in the last game. He closed his victory with a passing shot winner off a return when Medvedev charged the net behind an underarm serve on match point.