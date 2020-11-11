Tua approaches injury anniversary grateful to be with Miami

All signs suggest he is, including the way he juked standout Cardinals safety Budda Baker on a pivotal 17-yard run.

"He probably wasn't expecting that," Tagovailoa said.

Flores said Tagovailoa appears to have regained all of his mobility, and might be even shiftier than he was at Alabama.

"He looks good," Flores said. "I mean, I haven't seen that dead-leg move from him in college. I thought that was a nice move. He looks healthy to me."

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey agreed. Tagovailoa was body-slammed the first time he tried to pass in his first start, but against Arizona his movement in the pocket was better, and he was elusive when scrambling while also absorbing several hits.

"Physically is the one thing you had the concern about," Gailey said, "and I think he kind of relieved all our thoughts about that."

Development of Tagovailoa's NFL skills remains a work in progress slowed by the cancellation of the preseason and most summer team workouts because of the coronavirus. There are bound to be hiccups with a rookie leading an offense that has struggled to run the ball all season and is now without receiver Preston Williams, sidelined by a foot injury.