The new year started with a controversial development involving Auburn Community Hospital: The federal Department of Veterans Affairs chose to award the contract for its community clinic out of the hospital and into a former Rite Aid building to be operated by a private company. Weeks later, the hospital was defending itself against newly filed lawsuits filed by former doctors. Later in the year, unionized hospital service, maintenance and technical employees held pickets to protest lack of progress in contract negotiations.
As 2019 winds down, some of the issues have been settled and some remain open. Despite concerns raised by hospital leadership, the VA clinic is now operating under new management in a former Rite Aid. At least two legal complaints from former staff have settled, but others are pending. The union did reach a deal on a new contract.
And amid all the turmoil, the hospital announced the hires of several new physicians from the Syracuse area who are bringing new services to the Auburn campus.