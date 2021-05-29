Turnbull, Schoop lead Tigers to 6-1 win over Yankees

DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-1 on Saturday.

Turnbull (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA in his past four starts, including a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

"I felt great other than one bad inning," Turnbull said. "Once I got through that, I was able to get locked in again."

Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-2) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game and allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

"This was really a grind for me," Garcia said. "I'm usually a lot more consistent with my pitches, but that wasn't happening today."

New York has dropped the first two games of a weekend series at last-place Detroit after winning seven of eight. The Yankees hadn't lost a series at Comerica Park since late August 2014.

"We obviously aren't doing what we need to do offensively," New York manager Aaron Boone said. "We've got hitters in their prime with a track record of success at this level. We just need to make sure we're getting them ready every day."