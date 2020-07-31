TV schedule for Saturday, Aug. 1

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda, 3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., 3 p.m.
BOXING
SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 12 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 6 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif., 9 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — SK at KT, 4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Hanwha at LG, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
LACROSSE
NBC — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 1 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit, 6 p.m.
FOX — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at LA Angels, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress), 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
RUGBY
ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch, 3 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah, 5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, 11:30 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin, 8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, 2 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin, 2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, 5 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 4 p.m.
NBATV — Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m.
